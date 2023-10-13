More than 200 coats collected during Project Bundle Up drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Salvation Army’s annual Project Bundle Up partnered with KWQC Friday for another drive at the station to collect winter clothing items for kids in need this winter.

As of 4:45 p.m., volunteers collected 225 coats and 925 items, such as gloves and hats. They also collected monetary donations throughout the day.

Originally slated to last until 5:30 p.m., the drive ended just before 5 p.m. due to severe weather.

The annual event helps provide clothing to children in need throughout the Quad Cities area.

For anyone unable to participate during Friday’s event, new coats and other winter gear will be accepted at the Salvation Army Family Services and Corps, 100 Kirkwood Blvd., Davenport, or at the Heritage Temple Corps, 2200 5th Avenue, Moline, during office hours.

Donation items needed for children from infant to early teens include:

Winter coats

Hats

Gloves

Scarves

Boots

Cash donations, which will allow the Salvation Army to shop for what is needed

Families needing children’s coats may apply by phone at 563-324-4808 in Scott County or 309-764-2811 in Rock Island County. For more information visit the Salvation Army website.

Last year more than 1,300 winter items were collected during the drive.

