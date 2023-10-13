NASA scientist talks about 2 solar eclipse events in the next 6 months

Top stories in the Quad Cities area for Friday morning on Oct. 13.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - NASA research space scientist Kelsey Young joined TV6′s Kyle Kiel from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland to talk about the Annular Solar Eclipse (Ring of Fire) happening October 14, as well as the Total Solar Eclipse happening April 8, 2024.

Even though the weather conditions aren’t going to be ideal for viewing with solar eclipse glasses here in eastern Iowa and western Illinois, Young said they will be streaming the eclipse from other locations across the US on NASA TV.

There are also a couple events happening in the Quad Cities.

Augustana College will be hosting an event at the John Deere Planetarium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free.

The Quad Cities Astronomical Society is also hosting a couple events. One is at the Rogalski Center on the campus of Saint Ambrose University in Davenport.

There will also be an event at the Coffee Hound near the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

Both events are free to attend and begin at 10:30 a.m.

