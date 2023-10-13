Oktoberfest QC at Hauberg Estate coming up Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Friends of Hauberg Civic Center and German American Heritage Center are excited to present Oktoberfest QC to be held Saturday, Oct. 14 from 12-9 p.m. at Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th Street, Rock Island.

This lively, family-friendly event will be held rain or shine. Live bands, brats, hot dogs, pretzels, kids games, stein-holding contests, and more is planned.

Free admission is available for the entire family from 12-4 p.m. Between 4-9 p.m., admission at the gate is $25 per person with 12 and under admitted free. $20 presale tickets are available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/686670348497?aff=oddtdtcreator

There is plenty of indoor space on the property if there is inclement weather. For more information, visit https://haubergestate.org/ or call 309-373-5080.

