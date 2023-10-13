Passenger dies after crash in Jo Daviess County

Scales Mound, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead, another injured after a crash Friday morning in Jo Daviess County. First responders were called to North Eliz-Scales Mound Road near West Rawlings Road in rural Scales Mound just after 8 a.m.

According to a news release from the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Dodge Dakota lost control on a curve and hit a guardrail. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Jeremy Rehor, was taken to a Dubuque hospital for medical treatment. A passenger in the vehicle died. The name of the passenger has not been released.

The road was closed to traffic for several hours but is now back open.

