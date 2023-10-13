Passenger dies after crash in Jo Daviess County

Top stories for Oct. 13 afternoon in the Quad Cities.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scales Mound, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead, another injured after a crash Friday morning in Jo Daviess County. First responders were called to North Eliz-Scales Mound Road near West Rawlings Road in rural Scales Mound just after 8 a.m.

According to a news release from the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Dodge Dakota lost control on a curve and hit a guardrail. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Jeremy Rehor, was taken to a Dubuque hospital for medical treatment. A passenger in the vehicle died. The name of the passenger has not been released.

The road was closed to traffic for several hours but is now back open.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
The Price is Right is coming to Davenport in 2024.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Davenport

Latest News

Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
City of Silvis to host Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.
City of Silvis to host Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
Top stories for Oct. 13 afternoon in the Quad Cities.
Fastcast: Friday, Oct. 13, noon
Her paper focused on water sanitation issues in Lebanon.
Central DeWitt High School student to address water sanitation challenges globally