Police: Fatal LaSalle shooting suspect found in Bettendorf

LA SALLE, Ill. (KWQC) - A fatal shooting in LaSalle led to the suspect being found in Bettendorf, police said.

LaSalle police responded about 7:43 p.m. Thursday to Flying J Truck Stop at Civic Road, for a report that a woman had been shot, according to a media release from the department.

Officers said a woman near the fuel pumps was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect drove away before police arrived.

LaSalle police identified a suspect and vehicle, and a nationwide broadcast was sent to other law enforcement to help locate the suspect or vehicle.

Police said the woman shot was identified as a missing person from the state of Michigan.

The suspect’s vehicle was found by Bettenrof police around 11:45 p.m. at a rest stop off Interstate 80 westbound, police said. When Bettendorf officers approached the vehicle, a gunshot was heard and police found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police, neither had ties to LaSalle and the homicide appears to be a domestic situation. The names of the woman and the suspect are being withheld pending nominations of next of kin.

