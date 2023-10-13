Police: Fatal LaSalle shooting suspect found in Bettendorf

A fatal shooting in LaSalle led to the suspect being found in Bettendorf, police said.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA SALLE, Ill. (KWQC) - A fatal shooting in LaSalle led to the suspect being found in Bettendorf, police said.

LaSalle police responded about 7:43 p.m. Thursday to Flying J Truck Stop at Civic Road, for a report that a woman had been shot, according to a media release from the department.

Officers said a woman near the fuel pumps was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect drove away before police arrived.

LaSalle police identified a suspect and vehicle, and a nationwide broadcast was sent to other law enforcement to help locate the suspect or vehicle.

Police said the woman shot was identified as a missing person from the state of Michigan.

The suspect’s vehicle was found by Bettenrof police around 11:45 p.m. at a rest stop off Interstate 80 westbound, police said. When Bettendorf officers approached the vehicle, a gunshot was heard and police found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police, neither had ties to LaSalle and the homicide appears to be a domestic situation. The names of the woman and the suspect are being withheld pending nominations of next of kin.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
The Price is Right is coming to Davenport in 2024.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Davenport

Latest News

Her paper focused on water sanitation issues in Lebanon.
Central DeWitt High School student to address water sanitation challenges globally
A shooting in LaSalle led to a pursuit ending in Bettendorf, police said.
Police: Fatal LaSalle shooting suspect found in Bettendorf
Viewing conditions won't be ideal here in the Quad Cities.
NASA scientist talks about 2 solar eclipse events in the next 6 months
CPKC Holiday Train to visit Quad Cities, Muscatine again for holiday season