QC Lights LLC

QC Lights
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -QC Lights LLC is a professional, all-inclusive Christmas-light installation service that takes the hassle out of the exterior lighting projects for homeowners.

QC Lights LLC not only provide the lights, they will handle installation, maintenance, removal, and storage. Besides holiday lighting, other services offered include landscape lighting, wedding lighting, permanent track lighting, and window washing.

Inquiries about a free quote can be accessed here or by calling 563-538-6858. Visit the business website at https://qclightsllc.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
The Price is Right is coming to Davenport in 2024.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Davenport

Latest News

New storage chair available for order from La-Z-Boy
Seasonal style and coziness with La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery
Integrated Muscle and Spine Chiropractic Clinic in Clinton and Bettendorf
Integrated Muscle and Spine Chiropractic Clinic
GolderCare Solutions has offices in Moline and Bettendorf.
GolderCare Solutions
New storage chair available for order from La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy: new storage reclining chair and nesting season