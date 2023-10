DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Vault is a Med Spa in Davenport providing skin treatments, body sculpting and spa services.

The Vault Med Spa + Body Sculpting is located at 229 Brady Street, Suite 101, Davenport.

For more information, visit the The Vault Med Spa + Body Sculpting online at https://thevaultdavenport.com/ or call 563-322-1063.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.