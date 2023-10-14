3 dead after a shooting at a party at a Denver industrial storefront

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone...
Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Three people are dead after a shooting early Saturday at a party in Denver, police said.

Denver police were called to a party at an industrial storefront where officers found someone dead with gunshot wounds, police said.

Another five shooting victims were taken to local hospitals, where two of them where pronounced dead, police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide information about the identities of the shooting victims.

Evidence showed that there were shots fired from at least two firearms at the party, police said.

“At this point, investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as who was involved,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
The Price is Right is coming to Davenport in 2024.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Davenport
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

Latest News

Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit...
Bruce Willis is ‘not totally verbal’ amid dementia diagnosis, longtime friend says
A partial eclipse was seen in the skies of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday. (Source:...
Solar eclipse seen in New Mexico
Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an...
Israeli military spokesman: Israel to strike Gaza City ‘very soon’
Tens of thousands of spectators view the 'ring of fire' while at the Albuquerque International...
Crowds cheer as ‘ring of fire’ eclipse moves across the Americas, stretching from Oregon to Brazil