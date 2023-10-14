Blustery and cool through the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for blustery and cool conditions as rain diminishes during the day, with highs in the 50′s. Winds will continue out of the north at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Expect lingering clouds overnight into Sunday, along with breezy and cool weather. Heading into the work week, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, with readings in the 50s through Tuesday. We’re back in the 60′s Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy, blustery and cool. A few sprinkles possible this afternoon. High: 55°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Low: 43°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Lingering clouds, breezy and cool. High: 54°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph.

