Blustery and cool through the weekend

Cooler than average temperatures into next week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and areas of drizzle continue across the region to start your Saturday. Look for blustery and cool conditions as rain diminishes during the day, with highs in the 50′s. Expect lingering clouds overnight into Sunday, along with breezy and cool weather. Heading into the work week, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, with readings in the 50s through Tuesday. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Showers gradually ending, then cloudy, blustery and cool. High: 55°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Low: 43°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY:  Lingering clouds, breezy and cool. High: 54°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph.

