Genesis hosts 3rd annual “Gather For The Cure” fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ELDRIDGE, Iowa {KWQC} – On Saturday Genesis Health System and the Genesis Health Services Foundation hosted the 3rd annual Gather for the Cure as October honors Breast Cancer Awareness.

Hundreds got their walking shoes on at the Whispering Pines Shelter to walk for the fund raiser to help raise money for those affected by breast cancer.

Participants wore pink shirts and pink décor as they showed support for those who have battled this disease. Survivors shared stories, and others were there to honor those who lost their battle. Genesis Director of Oncology Tara Erpelding says that this event is a great opportunity for breast cancer survivors to gather and have a community come and support what they have gone through.

“It’s healing for everybody,” said Erpelding. “Whether it be somebody who’s impacted directly by breast cancer or family members, you know, once you get a diagnosis like that, it’s collectively everybody who’s suffering and going through it. So, to see everybody come together and happy and smiling and hugging and it’s wonderful.”

With the money raised today, there is a fund at Genesis that they are building to make sure that nobody goes without cancer screenings that can’t afford it. Genesis Women’s Grant Specialist Diane Koster stresses the importance to relieve any potential financial burden.

“Some people actually have to choose between putting a meal on their table and paying for cancer screenings,” said Koster. And we don’t want anybody to put off their cancer screenings because of financial barriers.”

Thousands of names of survivors and loved ones who have passed are written on a pink ambulance outside of the venue. All names written on the ambulance will be on it until it is inoperable.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.