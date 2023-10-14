Genesis hosts 3rd annual “Gather For The Cure” fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Weekend Fastcast
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa {KWQC} – On Saturday Genesis Health System and the Genesis Health Services Foundation hosted the 3rd annual Gather for the Cure as October honors Breast Cancer Awareness.

Hundreds got their walking shoes on at the Whispering Pines Shelter to walk for the fund raiser to help raise money for those affected by breast cancer.

Participants wore pink shirts and pink décor as they showed support for those who have battled this disease. Survivors shared stories, and others were there to honor those who lost their battle. Genesis Director of Oncology Tara Erpelding says that this event is a great opportunity for breast cancer survivors to gather and have a community come and support what they have gone through.

“It’s healing for everybody,” said Erpelding. “Whether it be somebody who’s impacted directly by breast cancer or family members, you know, once you get a diagnosis like that, it’s collectively everybody who’s suffering and going through it. So, to see everybody come together and happy and smiling and hugging and it’s wonderful.”

With the money raised today, there is a fund at Genesis that they are building to make sure that nobody goes without cancer screenings that can’t afford it. Genesis Women’s Grant Specialist Diane Koster stresses the importance to relieve any potential financial burden.

“Some people actually have to choose between putting a meal on their table and paying for cancer screenings,” said Koster. And we don’t want anybody to put off their cancer screenings because of financial barriers.”

Thousands of names of survivors and loved ones who have passed are written on a pink ambulance outside of the venue. All names written on the ambulance will be on it until it is inoperable.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
The Price is Right is coming to Davenport in 2024.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Davenport
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

Latest News

Look for rain ending this morning, followed by cloudy, blustery and cool conditions through the...
Your First Alert Forecast
Highlight Zone: Oct. 13
Highlight Zone: Oct. 13
Catch up on all of the high school football action from Friday, Oct. 13 games.
Highlight Zone
Deputies say the case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa...
Victim identified in DeWitt train vs. pedestrian incident