The Hauberg Estate hots the 3rd annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} – The Hauberg Estate with the German American Heritage Center and Museum held the third annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities on Saturday.

The beer steins were filled while the brats and pretzels were served nice and hot as guests were treated to live music highlighting the German Holiday.

“German American just seemed to be the perfect fit for us and for them because they don’t have the space and we do,” said Hauberg Estate Executive Director Deb Kunitz. “Hubbard was also German. So, it works out well for all of us.”

“No matter what your background or your family’s history, it’s fun to come together and enjoy food and music, and celebrate, you know, our, our cultural heritage here in the Quad Cities,” said German American Heritage Center Assistant Clare Tovin.

German Fest will be next Saturday at the Kaiserslautern Square. The event is free to the public. We will have a link to view all activities of the event here.

