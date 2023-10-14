The Hauberg Estate hots the 3rd annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities

Weekend Fastcast
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} – The Hauberg Estate with the German American Heritage Center and Museum held the third annual Oktoberfest Quad Cities on Saturday.

The beer steins were filled while the brats and pretzels were served nice and hot as guests were treated to live music highlighting the German Holiday.

“German American just seemed to be the perfect fit for us and for them because they don’t have the space and we do,” said Hauberg Estate Executive Director Deb Kunitz. “Hubbard was also German. So, it works out well for all of us.”

“No matter what your background or your family’s history, it’s fun to come together and enjoy food and music, and celebrate, you know, our, our cultural heritage here in the Quad Cities,” said German American Heritage Center Assistant Clare Tovin.

German Fest will be next Saturday at the Kaiserslautern Square. The event is free to the public. We will have a link to view all activities of the event here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
The Price is Right is coming to Davenport in 2024.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Davenport
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

Latest News

This is for generic images for news only.
LIVE: Walk for the Cure, I-74 demolition, Kid Captain and more with KWQC TV6
First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Cyle Dickens
10/14- PM First Alert Forecast
On Saturday Genesis Health System and the Genesis Health Services Foundation hosted the 3rd...
Genesis hosts 3rd annual “Gather For The Cure” fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Look for rain ending this morning, followed by cloudy, blustery and cool conditions through the...
Your First Alert Forecast