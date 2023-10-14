LIVE: Walk for the Cure, I-74 demolition, Kid Captain and more with KWQC TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Walk for the Cure, I-74 demolition, LeClaire girl Iowa Kids Captain and more coming from KWQC TV6 team Saturday.

On Saturday Genesis Health System and the Genesis Health Services Foundation hosted the 3rd annual Gather for the Cure as October honors Breast Cancer Awareness.

The remaining piers of the old westbound I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives on Saturday. The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives on Aug. 27.

Filling the boot with the Rock Island Fire Department, while they collect donations at the corner of 18th Avenue and 30th Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All the proceeds will go toward battling macular Dystrophy. The department raised over $15,000 from the drive last year.

A girl from LeClaire is getting the experience of a lifetime this football season. Madi Ramirez was one of 12 pediatric patients of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital chosen to be a kid captain for the Iowa football team.

Due to programming there are no 5 and 6 p.m. shows on Saturday. TV6 shares the news for Oct. 14.

