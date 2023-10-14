Victim identified in DeWitt train vs. pedestrian incident

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -A train vs. pedestrian incident in DeWitt, Iowa has been under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office since it happened on Oct. 1 at approximately 8:52 a.m. at the railroad crossing on 330th Avenue, about 200 yards south of Highway 30. Friday, the sheriff’s office identified the victim.

According to a media release from the sheriff’s office, the person hit by the train was identified as Cody Meehan-Sanborn, 33, of Clinton, Iowa.

Deputies say the case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Union Pacific Railroad.

