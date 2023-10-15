3 injured in shooting at State Fair of Texas; 1 man arrested

Police evacuated people attending the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday after three...
Police evacuated people attending the State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday after three people were injured in a shooting.(Source: Awbrey Steele via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Three people were injured Saturday night in a shooting resulting in the evacuation of the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the fair’s food court at about 7:45 p.m., the Dallas Police Department said.

Investigators determined one man shot at another man, resulting in three victims being shot and sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

A suspect, who was not immediately identified, ran from the scene but officers located and arrested him. A gun believed to have been used in the shooting also was found, police said.

An earlier social media post by the Dallas police confirmed the park was being evacuated while the department investigated the shooting.

State Fair of Texas also posted a social media notice confirming the evacuation and the police investigation into the shooting.

Dallas City Council member Adam Bazaldua, whose district includes the park where the shooting occurred, posted a message saying he was briefed on the situation by Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax. Bazaldua said the shooting involved two people who knew each other.

Videos posted on social media showed groups of people running along sidewalks and climbing barriers as they fled the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident
The Price is Right is coming to Davenport in 2024.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Davenport

Latest News

Ideas for new Moline riverfront
Ideas for new Moline riverfront are pouring in
Ideas for new Moline riverfront are pouring in
Moline seeks input for new riverfront
Local high school and college football: Oct. 14
Local high school and college football: Oct. 14
Alleman boys’ soccer defeats Riverdale 5-0 to advance to the regional final game.
Alleman boys’ soccer advances to regional final