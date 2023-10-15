Suspect in custody after car chase ends in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A high speed chase came to an end in Davenport Sunday afternoon. Shortly after 3 p.m., Iowa State Police, Scott County Sheriffs Office, Clinton County Sheriffs office and Davenport Fire and EMS were on scene near Veterans Memorial & Brady St. in Davenport. This is where a vehicle that was being pursued by Police crashed, ending a chase that began in Clinton County. Iowa State Police confirm to TV6 that five vehicles were involved in the crash and that there were two minor injuries, including the suspect. The suspect is in custody, but has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. TV6 will have more on this story as it becomes available.

