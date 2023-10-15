A breezy and cool Sunday ahead

Warmer temperatures by midweek
A few breaks in the clouds expected today, with cool highs in the 50's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Not much in the way of a warm up today—-instead, we’ll see lingering clouds and some sunshine, along with a breezy and cool period through the afternoon hours. Highs will only reach the 50′s. We turn our attention to the work week, and sunshine and a few clouds are expected to continue Monday through Tuesday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool, with highs in the 50′s. Readings return to the 60′s Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances increasing Wednesday night into Thursday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 55°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Low: 40°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Not as breezy. High: 53°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident
The Price is Right is coming to Davenport in 2024.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Davenport

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds
A breezy and cool Sunday ahead
KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Cool and blustery weekend continues
First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Cyle Dickens
10/14- PM First Alert Forecast
KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Blustery and cool through the weekend