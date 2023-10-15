A breezy and cool Sunday ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Not much in the way of sunshine early today—-instead, we’ll see lingering clouds this morning, along with partial clearing and a breezy and cool period through the afternoon hours. Highs will only reach the 50′s. We turn our attention to the work week, and sunshine and a few clouds are expected to continue through Tuesday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool, with highs in the 50′s. Readings return to the 60′s Wednesday and Thursday, with rain chances increasing Wednesday night into Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 55°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Low: 40°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Not as breezy. High: 53°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

