Ideas for new Moline riverfront are pouring in

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Leaders responsible for the new riverfront in Moline held a community fall fest at the BridgePoint 485 building to engage the public in fun activities and hear their ideas on what they would like to see happen to the landing area near the I-74 bridge.

Moline has chosen the Chicago firm, MKSK, to design the new riverfront. Leaders say they plan to engage the public through community events rather than the traditional approach of holding public hearings.

People of all ages attended the fall fest on Saturday, and were eager to provide their ideas for what should happen to Moline’s riverfront.

Retired high school principal, Dr. Bill Burrus, says he would like to have a place similar to LeClaire Park in Davenport where there is a music venue.

“Moline’s got a great opportunity,” said Burrus, “to turn this into an entertainment area, a green space of Park and Recreation Area.”

Eliza Lee is a direct support professional and attended Saturday’s festivities with her two children.

“Anything with a beach theme,” said Lee, “sand, something with a zipline, something for the summer.”

Sophia Rivers says she has a business near the area being considered for a new look. She says she would like to see more bike and walking trails, as well as a place for people to gather and kids to play.

“A little beauty and a space for us to build some community.” said Rivers, “would be a thing to kind of bring us together.”

High school student, Kierra, says she would like to have a place that can attract youth and keep them on the right path. Her ideas include building a movie theater or a sport complex, similar to what is in Bettendorf.

“That’s a great place in Bettendorf,” said Kierra, “they have that TBK Bank, places like that, It’d be really great to have it here, like arcades.” She added, “Just things to keep people out of trouble.”

Moline plans to host similar events through the winter and spring. You can see scheduled events, as well as a place to submit your own ideas, at the website here.

A draft, and final, plan for the riverfront is expected to be developed next summer.

