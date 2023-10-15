Iowa takes down Wisconsin

Iowa takes down Wisconsin
By Evan Denton
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisc. (KWQC) - In a pivotal Big Ten West matchup, the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 15-6. On offense, Leshon Williams 82-yard run provided Iowa’s lone touchdown in the game. To help put it away, the Iowa defense forced a safety.

“I feel like this game was going to come down to physicality, and I feel like we came out there and we did that,” said Sebastian Castro, a Hawkeyes senior.” We did just that and I don’t know if it was just me, but you could definitely feel it in the air. I just felt like we were more dominant today.”

“[I’m] just extremely proud of our players, our coaching staff, but mostly our players. Their effort was outstanding,” said Kirk Ferentz, Iowa’s head coach. “I think they showed a lot of toughness throughout the game and just really happy about that. We were tested numerous times throughout the course of the game, and the guys didn’t flinch.”

The Hawkeyes host Minnesota on Oct. 21 at 2:30.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident
The Price is Right is coming to Davenport in 2024.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Davenport

Latest News

Amboy football
Local high school and college football: Oct. 14
Alleman boys' soccer advance to regional final
Alleman boys’ soccer advances to regional final
Students show their support for the cancer by wearing pink
Assumption High School volleyball’s ‘Pink Out’ game raises awareness for cancer
Annawan vs Wethersfield
Annawan defeats Wethersfield in volleyball