Iowa takes down Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. (KWQC) - In a pivotal Big Ten West matchup, the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 15-6. On offense, Leshon Williams 82-yard run provided Iowa’s lone touchdown in the game. To help put it away, the Iowa defense forced a safety.

“I feel like this game was going to come down to physicality, and I feel like we came out there and we did that,” said Sebastian Castro, a Hawkeyes senior.” We did just that and I don’t know if it was just me, but you could definitely feel it in the air. I just felt like we were more dominant today.”

“[I’m] just extremely proud of our players, our coaching staff, but mostly our players. Their effort was outstanding,” said Kirk Ferentz, Iowa’s head coach. “I think they showed a lot of toughness throughout the game and just really happy about that. We were tested numerous times throughout the course of the game, and the guys didn’t flinch.”

The Hawkeyes host Minnesota on Oct. 21 at 2:30.

