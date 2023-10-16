Bikers Against Predators aid Knox County Sheriff’s Office in arrest of Knoxville man soliciting child

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knoxville man was arrested for indecent solicitation of a child as a result of an investigation by a self-described “nonprofit organization taking action against online child predators”, known as Bikers Against Predators and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Bailey, 38, of Knoxville was arrested on indecent solicitation of a child charges on Saturday, according to a media release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Bailey was taken to the Knox County Jail pending a detention hearing, as of Saturday. Monday, a petition to detain was withdrawn by the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office and Bailey was placed on supervised release.

The following resulted from the investigation.

Saturday, at 1:30 a.m., Knox County Sheriff’s deputies said they met with the president of Bikers Against Predators, where deputies said they were provided with information that indicated a member of the Bikers Against Predators organization had been posing as a 13-year-old female, and had been communicating with an adult male named “Nick” in Knoxville, Ill.

Deputies said they made contact with “Nick”, Nicholas Bailey, who cooperated with the investigation which resulted in Bailey’s arrest on indecent solicitation of a child charges.

Deputies say Bailey was taken to the Knox County Jail where he was pending a detention hearing.

Monday, the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against Bailey and a petition to detain, according to the media release. The petition to detain was withdrawn by the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office and Bailey was placed on supervised release and released from the Knox County Jail.

According to the media release, Bailey’s preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement saying:

“While the sheriff’s office appreciates the support of organizations such as Bikers Against Predators, it is the stance of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office not to encourage vigilante activities and to contact law enforcement to conduct thorough investigations into any criminal activity.”

