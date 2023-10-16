Cordova woman worries about PFAS levels where she lives

CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) - Suzanne Martinez’s cabin has been in her family for generations.

It’s the dream summer vacation home – watching steamboats, fires on the beach, and swimming in the river.

But now, Martinez is worried about her water.

“I actually don’t even want to shower in it, but I don’t have an alternative. But I won’t drink it, won’t cook with it.”

It all started with a confusing letter to her and neighbors.

“I wasn’t sure if it was a scam when I read the letter,” she said.

“Forever chemicals,” called PFAS, have been linked to cancers and other diseases. They’re called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down and they’re hard to remove.

The 3M plant a few miles upriver in Cordova has discharged them since the 1970s. And now they’re being detected in surrounding water supplies.

TV6 INVESTIGATES’ INVISIBLE DANGER SERIES

PART 1: TV6 Investigates looks at dangerous ‘forever chemicals’ in cities water supplies

PART 2: TV6 Investigates looks at Camanche’s new wells

PART 3: TV6 Investigates looks at Moline water lab testing

Last year, the EPA ordered well testing near the facility. The first results from Matinez’s well showed levels above safety standards.

“It’s kind of like if you were in a radioactive area.”

She’s been buying all her water since June – about two gallons a day – when she makes the 18-mile trip to town.

“It’s just an expense that we shouldn’t have to take or make, just because they’ve been careless for all these years,” she said.

Besides their health, neighbors worry the contamination will drive down property values.

Martinez is waiting for her second round of tests. The EPA has ordered 3M to remediate wells with high levels.

In the meantime, Martinez is closing up the family cabin for the winter and heading to Florida – unsure if the water well ever be totally safe.

