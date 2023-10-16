Davenport man arrested on sex abuse charges

The top stories in the Quad Cities area Oct. 16.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested on sex abuse charges.

Anthony John Werthmann, 40, has been arrested and charged with second-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14-years-old.

According to an arrest affidavit Davenport Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Concord Street on Oct. 6 in reference to a sexual assault call for service.

Police say Werthmann knowingly permitted a child, under the age of 14, to sleep in his bed while the child’s mother was in the hospital.

Werthmann then committed sex abuse in the second-degree according to police.

Werthermann remains in custody at the Scott County Jail with bond set at $25,000 cash only, according to court records. He has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.

