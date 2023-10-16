Folkinart Studio in Eldridge to host grand opening this weekend

The downtown working art studio will be celebrating on Oct. 21-22
Folkinart Studio in Eldridge to host grand opening this weekend
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -About six years ago, a gallery called Artist’s Vault opened in Eldridge which was a wonderful place featuring art, art supplies, and workshops teaching how to create.

Owner Julie Wall has recently shuttered that space and has since opened Folkinart Studio in a new location. She explains her decision to make the change and how this gallery is a working studio in the heart of downtown that offers a storefront gallery for one-of-a-kind art work.

Folkinart Studio, 118 West Franklin Street, Eldridge, will be hosting a Grand Opening on Oct. 21-22, 2023 and is slated to participate in the Wapsi Valley Shop Hop event over the same dates.

For more information, visit Folkinart Studio’s website at https://www.folkinartstudio.com/ or call 563-650-9207. The Facebook page link is https://www.facebook.com/folkinart.

