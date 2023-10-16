Fright Night in the Park set for Oct. 26

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Fright Night in the Park combines fun, quirky and spooky at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Park and Recreation, and Brent Watkins, Goodwill of The Heartland, talk about the free event that is a partnership between the municipal agency and the non-profit. It is a family-friendly Halloween party unlike any other featuring music, trick-or-treating, special treats, and more.

Activities planned for Fright Night in The Park:

Trick-or-treating: with over 30 community agencies participating

Costume contest: secret guest judges will be attending and giving out costume contest prize certificates

Live DJ music and main stage local entertainment

Learn more about Fright Night in The Park at the Facebook event page here.

