Fright Night in the Park set for Oct. 26

The annual free-to-attend spook-tacular held at Schwiebert Park is a partnership between Rock Island and Goodwill of The Heartland
Fright Night in Rock Island coming up Oct. 26
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Fright Night in the Park combines fun, quirky and spooky at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Park and Recreation, and Brent Watkins, Goodwill of The Heartland, talk about the free event that is a partnership between the municipal agency and the non-profit. It is a family-friendly Halloween party unlike any other featuring music, trick-or-treating, special treats, and more.

Activities planned for Fright Night in The Park:

  • Trick-or-treating: with over 30 community agencies participating
  • Costume contest: secret guest judges will be attending and giving out costume contest prize certificates
  • Live DJ music and main stage local entertainment

Learn more about Fright Night in The Park at the Facebook event page here.

