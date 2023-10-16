Goodwill lends a hand for budget-friendly, creative Halloween costumes

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For those in need of some creative Halloween costuming ideas for all age groups, Goodwill of The Heartland shares budget-friendly inspiration.

Kolbi Jamison, Retail Project Manager with Goodwill of The Heartland, shares clever options that utilize recycled clothing and accessories to full effect. Goodwill Industries’ stores really provide a terrific Halloween headquarters for seasonal revelers of all ages.

There are also tons of options in stock that could be put together for fantastic Halloween or autumn home decor accessories, too.

A list of Goodwill stores locations are here. There are 9 locations throughout the TV6 viewing area including Bettendorf, Burlington, Clinton, Davenport, Geneseo, Moline, Mt. Pleasant, Muscatine, and Rock Island.

Visit Goodwill of The Heartland online at https://www.goodwillheartland.org/. Follow the stores on Facebook here.

