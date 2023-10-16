High school sweethearts celebrate 78th wedding anniversary

A Wisconsin couple is celebrating 78 years of marriage on Saturday.
By Juliana Tornabene and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A couple in Wisconsin celebrated 78 years of marriage Saturday.

Bernie and Juanita Rear were high school sweethearts and celebrated the monumental milestone with family and friends.

They have five children, so when they get the whole family together, there are over 60 people in all.

Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary(Holly Adams)

The Rears are farmers at heart and live on farmland in between two of their children’s farms, one of which is the family home farm.

The couple has a sign that was started for them on their 40th wedding anniversary and has been getting updated since with more milestones.

Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary(Holly Adams)

