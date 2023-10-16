How to avoid scams when donating to Israel and Gaza humanitarian charities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the war continues between Israel and Hamas, many people might be asking how they can help civilians impacted by the conflict without falling victim to scammers. The Better Business Bureau and Davenport police offered some tips to help donors spot charity scams. They say to verify the legitimacy of donation requests by checking their website, as scam charities may spoof a legitimate charity’s name and request donations through unconventional payment methods. Scammers recognize the emotional motivation to help in response to emergency situations, so it’s important to resist the pressure to act immediately, and take your time to verify the trustworthiness of the specified charity.

“We encourage donors, citizens in the Quad Cities, to be on the lookout for charities that have a proven history of doing work in this area of the world. Because especially when tragedies of war happen, it’s impossible to get up to speed and provide services if you weren’t already providing them there,” said Chris Coleman, President of Better Business Bureau, Quad Cities.

Coleman recommends checking the level of processing fees, especially in crowdfunding, before making donations, and advises against donations requests in bitcoin or through unknown cash apps, and gift cards, as they are impossible to track and should be avoided at all costs. Local donation drives accepting food and clothing may face logistical challenges in delivering and distributing these items in a timely manner.

The Better Business Bureau also provides a list of charities that have been through their vetting process and are currently accepting donations for relief efforts.

Seg. Brandon Noonan from the Davenport Police Department encourages donors to verify donation sources before making one. “When you are looking for the charity that you would to give your hard-earned money to you want to trust and verify that source so make sure that you’re looking up that source make sure that’s legitimate charity.” If you experienced a scam — or even spotted one, you can report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov

