How to avoid scams when donating to Israel and Gaza humanitarian charities

BBB and DPP offering tips
As the violence in Israel and Gaza continues, many are looking for ways to help those affected by the conflict.
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the war continues between Israel and Hamas, many people might be asking how they can help civilians impacted by the conflict without falling victim to scammers. The Better Business Bureau and Davenport police offered some tips to help donors spot charity scams. They say to verify the legitimacy of donation requests by checking their website, as scam charities may spoof a legitimate charity’s name and request donations through unconventional payment methods. Scammers recognize the emotional motivation to help in response to emergency situations, so it’s important to resist the pressure to act immediately, and take your time to verify the trustworthiness of the specified charity.

“We encourage donors, citizens in the Quad Cities, to be on the lookout for charities that have a proven history of doing work in this area of the world. Because especially when tragedies of war happen, it’s impossible to get up to speed and provide services if you weren’t already providing them there,” said Chris Coleman, President of Better Business Bureau, Quad Cities.

Coleman recommends checking the level of processing fees, especially in crowdfunding, before making donations, and advises against donations requests in bitcoin or through unknown cash apps, and gift cards, as they are impossible to track and should be avoided at all costs. Local donation drives accepting food and clothing may face logistical challenges in delivering and distributing these items in a timely manner.

The Better Business Bureau also provides a list of charities that have been through their vetting process and are currently accepting donations for relief efforts.

Seg. Brandon Noonan from the Davenport Police Department encourages donors to verify donation sources before making one. “When you are looking for the charity that you would to give your hard-earned money to you want to trust and verify that source so make sure that you’re looking up that source make sure that’s legitimate charity.” If you experienced a scam — or even spotted one, you can report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl

Latest News

A boil order has been issued in Milan for some residents.
Village of Milan boil order
As the violence in Israel and Gaza continues, many are looking for ways to help those affected...
tips for avoiding scams
Trick-Or-Treat Quad Cities information.
QCA city-wide trick-or-treating schedule
Nicholas Bailey was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Bikers Against Predators aid Knox County Sheriff’s Office in arrest of Knoxville man soliciting child