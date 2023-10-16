Iowa women’s basketball team members, fans react to ‘Crossover at Kinnick’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The phrase ‘If you build it, they will come,’ is synonymous with the “Field of Dreams” movie, but it also applies to the ‘Crossover at Kinnick.’ In total, an NCAA women’s basketball record of 55,646 people filled Kinnick Stadium to watch the Iowa women’s basketball take on DePaul.

“Women’s sports are at a different level right now, and I think we are seeing the effects of Title IX babies now [being] moms and grandmas, and they understand the value of sports, and they want their kids to embrace that and celebrate it,” said Lisa Bluder, Iowa women’s basketball’s head coach. “Not only the little girls, but the little boys, too.”

“I think people are beginning to understand how amazing women’s sports are and how fun it is to watch, and it’s just going to continue to grow,” said Caitlin Clark, a Hawkeyes senior. “I think that’s the amazing thing. It has so much space to continue to grow. The viewership continues to go up. You continue to give them a platform, and they are going to deliver. It just shows how invested our fans are in the game. They’re paying attention, they’re watching, and they love it, and they support it. We’re really lucky to have that. Nowhere else in the country has what we have.”

“I think that Iowa women, from what they did in the NCAA tournament last year, brought a new vision for all of America, and further away than that, about women’s sports and what it does,” said Joyce Klimes, an Iowa fan from Cedar Rapids.

“I just thought this was going to be a great opportunity to get our girls to see the women’s basketball team that we watched all last season,” said Crystal Nuici, an Iowa fan from Davenport with two daughters. “I just want them to grow up knowing that anything is possible for them and there are no limits to anything they want to achieve in life.”

Iowa returns to action on Oct. 22 when they take on Clarke University inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

