Man died in crash in rural Lee County

The top stories in the Quad Cities area Oct. 16.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SUBLETTE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in rural Sublette.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 5:21 p.m. about the crash near the intersection of Green Wing Road and Tower Road, about 25 minutes southeast of Dixon.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Anthony W. Barna from Bridgeview, Illinois, in Cook County. He was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

The sheriff’s office said a black GMC Terrain was westbound on Tower Road when it ran off the roadway.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Amboy Police Department, Amboy Fire and EMS, and Sublette Fire and EMS.

The crash is still under investigation.

