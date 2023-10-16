Moline man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash in Davenport

The top stories in the Quad Cities area Oct. 16.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement said a driver who was eluding police crossed the median on Highway 61 and drove the wrong way at more than 100 mph before crashing with multiple vehicles and being arrested trying to enter a truck in the Thunder Bay Grille parking lot.

The driver, Anthony Fort, 37, of Moline, was arrested in the parking lot on Sunday and charged with eluding, speeding, driving the wrong way, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

He remains in Scott County Jail.

According to the arrest report, a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy unsuccessfully tried to pull over a black Ford Edge for speeding 77 mph through a 55 mph construction zone on Highway 30.

The chase continued to southbound Highway 61, and spike strips were laid down. The driver slowed down and crossed the median and began driving southbound in the northbound lanes, taking on traffic head-on, sending vehicles off the shoulder.

As the vehicle neared Eldridge, the Clinton County deputy was told to end his pursuit, and Iowa Trooper J. Donahue took the lead at mile marker 124.

The trooper said that after entering Davenport drivers swerved to avoid the vehicle, but Fort collided with three vehicles near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Brady Street.

The driver then left his vehicle and ran to Thunder Bay Grille. The trooper followed and pulled his weapon after seeing Fort try to get in a truck that was leaving the restaurant.

The trooper said Fort complied with orders and was arrested without incident.

The collision sent five people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fort was arrested Oct. 12 and charged in the Nov. 11, 2022, robbery of the Dollar General at 1307 E. Locust St. in Davenport.

