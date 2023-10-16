Muscatine volleyball star Brylee Seaman wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine senior Brylee Seaman leads the Muskies in kills this season. She was voted TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week.

“I think one of the biggest things about the award for her is how hard she works, a lot of people don’t see the time off the court spent over the years, she’s played club volleyball, she comes in sometimes on Sundays, some open gyms, she puts in some reps, stays after, works hard that way, I think the biggest change too is last year she played a different position, and so knowing from the team the best fit for her was middle, whether it was like that’s not her favorite thing to do but she really took it as a challenge and got a lot better and plays a very hard position and kind of for the first time in her high school career so she’s kind of been doing really well with that” said Muscatine head coach Bailey Lukavsky.

“It’s definitely my teammates, they push me to be like better for myself, and then also having my sister have my back too is really nice to be there too” said Seaman.

