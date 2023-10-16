New art construction in Muscatine to cause traffic impacts

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday, the City of Muscatine will begin construction at the 2nd Street and Mulberry Avenue roundabout. The city is working to add the foundation for the new art sculpture called Zenith.

Muscatine says traffic control will be set up to keep southbound and northbound traffic moving. However, eastbound traffic will need to be aware of the traffic change because they will need to detour south.

The city is expecting the project to be done by Oct 27. but could be pushed back if the weather becomes a concern at any point.

The sculpture Zenith was created by Nathan Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Missouri according to the city. It received the Public Art Advisory Commission’s recommendation following an online public survey and in-person voting that was conducted in 2021.

The sculpture was chosen from three different concepts. Each sculpture was created with inspiration from Muscatine’s relationship to The Mississippi River.

The other sculptures considered were Fire Island by Greg Mueller who used inspiration from Mark Twain’s quote about the Muscatine sunsets and Old Man River by Daniel Miller displays a steamboat, a portrait of Mark Twain, and buttons that represent Muscatine’s historical connection to the Mississippi River.

Pierce with his creation of Zenith describes his abstract concept as a contemporary view of the relationship between the community and the river and is intended to become a catalyst for the entrepreneurial spirit of tomorrow.

The city says they are already considering other areas to place public art.

“The Public Arts Commission is reviewing all that and they will be making recommendations to the city council of different things we that we can do whether it’s a mural sculpture um you know just things like that,” said Kevin Jenison, Communication Manager for the City of Muscatine.

Muscatine says once the foundation is complete, they will then have more details regarding the sculpture.

