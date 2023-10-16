QCA city-wide trick-or-treating schedule

The KWQC TV6 team will celebrate and share the stories that made Clinton the community it is now within the region.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Whether you’re in Iowa or Illinois, here’s a growing list of city-wide trick-or-treat times and dates. For additional Halloween and fall-themed events happening across the QCA, click here.

Illinois Trick-or-Treating

City of Rock Falls

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

How? Parents are encouraged to accompany their children and to know their children’s planed route.

Rock Falls Trick-or-Treat information.
Rock Falls Trick-or-Treat information.(MGN Online)

City of Rock Island

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

How? Participating households are asked to turn on porch and outdoor lights and make sure walkways are well lit and free of debris or tripping hazards

Rock Island Halloween celebration, Fright Night in the Park.
Rock Island Halloween celebration, Fright Night in the Park.(kwqc)

Iowa Trick-or-Treating

City of Bettendorf

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

How? Whether you’re handing out treats or going door-to-door, the trick-or-treating tradition takes place citywide for anyone who wants to participate.

Bettendorf Trick-or-Treat information.
Bettendorf Trick-or-Treat information.(MGN Online)

City of Davenport

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

How? Davenport city-wide trick-or-treating

City of Davenport Trick-Or-Treating schedule.
City of Davenport Trick-Or-Treating schedule.(MGN Online)

City of Muscatine

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

How? Parents are urged to take proper precautions for their children’s costumes, collected candy and other goodies, and their safety while out in public by walking with their costumed characters , city officials said.

Muscatine Trick-or-Treat date and time.
Muscatine Trick-or-Treat date and time.(MGN Online)

To submit a city-wide trick-or-treat time email news@kwqc.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl

Latest News

The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley will be celebrating its 165th anniversary of local...
YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley celebrates 165th anniversary of local community service
Anthony Werthmann was arrested on second-degree sex abuse charges.
Davenport man arrested on sex abuse charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird endorses Trump
The top stories in the Quad Cities area Oct. 16.
Fastcast: Monday, Oct. 16 noon