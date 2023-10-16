QCA city-wide trick-or-treating schedule

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Whether you’re in Iowa or Illinois, here’s a growing list of city-wide trick-or-treat times and dates. For additional Halloween and fall-themed events happening across the QCA, click here.

Illinois Trick-or-Treating

City of Rock Falls

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

How? Parents are encouraged to accompany their children and to know their children’s planed route.

City of Rock Island

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

How? Participating households are asked to turn on porch and outdoor lights and make sure walkways are well lit and free of debris or tripping hazards

Iowa Trick-or-Treating

City of Bettendorf

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

How? Whether you’re handing out treats or going door-to-door, the trick-or-treating tradition takes place citywide for anyone who wants to participate.

City of Davenport

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

How? Davenport city-wide trick-or-treating

City of Muscatine

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Time: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

How? Parents are urged to take proper precautions for their children’s costumes, collected candy and other goodies, and their safety while out in public by walking with their costumed characters , city officials said.

