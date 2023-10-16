QCA city-wide trick-or-treating schedule
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Whether you’re in Iowa or Illinois, here’s a growing list of city-wide trick-or-treat times and dates. For additional Halloween and fall-themed events happening across the QCA, click here.
Illinois Trick-or-Treating
City of Rock Falls
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31
Time: From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
How? Parents are encouraged to accompany their children and to know their children’s planed route.
City of Rock Island
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31
Time: From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
How? Participating households are asked to turn on porch and outdoor lights and make sure walkways are well lit and free of debris or tripping hazards
Iowa Trick-or-Treating
City of Bettendorf
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31
Time: From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
How? Whether you’re handing out treats or going door-to-door, the trick-or-treating tradition takes place citywide for anyone who wants to participate.
City of Davenport
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31
Time: From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
How? Davenport city-wide trick-or-treating
City of Muscatine
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31
Time: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
How? Parents are urged to take proper precautions for their children’s costumes, collected candy and other goodies, and their safety while out in public by walking with their costumed characters , city officials said.
