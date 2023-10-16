A quiet evening ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect a bit of a chill in the air this evening, with a few passing clouds possible (mainly east) and lows settling into the 30′s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost may be possible in some areas. Sunshine returns to the weather picture Tuesday as highs reach the 60′s. Look for a brief warm up Wednesday, with readings well into the 60′s to possibly 70 degrees. This takes place ahead of our next system, a weak clipper arriving Wednesday. Look for light showers likely Wednesday afternoon and evening into Thursday. Sunshine makes a return just in time for the weekend.

TONIGHT: A few clouds (mainly east) and cooler. Low: 37°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine, scattered clouds and milder. High: 63°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. A chance for showers by afternoon. High: 69°.

