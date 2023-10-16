Ridgecrest Village

Ridgecrest Village
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ridgecrest Village, 4130 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, is a CCRC (Continuing Care Retirement Community) nestled on 22 park-like acres with tall mature trees, butterfly gardens and numerous places to sit, offering all levels of care ranging from independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing and rehabilitation.

Ridgecrest Village is currently home to about 180 individuals ranging in age from late 60s to over 100. The facility believes that the key to healthy aging is keeping residents active to stimulate their physical, cognitive, social and spiritual health.

Viewers are invited to attend the Ridgecrest Village Polka Fest set for Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. located in the Eastridge Courtyard (indoors if it rains). Light refreshments will be served and tours will be conducted between 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Interested parties can contact Karen McCoy to schedule a tour at 563-388-3563.

For more information, visit the facility’s website at https://www.ridgecrestvillage.org/ or call 563-391-3430.

