Sunny start to the week

A few sunny days ahead of our next weather maker
10/15 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure will settle in today leading to a lot of sunshine, but north winds will once again keep highs to the 50s in most areas today. Overall this week will be much quieter than last week with only one storm system bringing rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will run in the 60s most days and sunshine will look to return by the weekend on a consistent basis.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 40º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 63º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds
Warmer weather on the horizon
KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds
A breezy and cool Sunday ahead
KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Cool and blustery weekend continues
First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Cyle Dickens
10/14- PM First Alert Forecast