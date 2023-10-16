Sunny start to the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure will settle in today leading to a lot of sunshine, but north winds will once again keep highs to the 50s in most areas today. Overall this week will be much quieter than last week with only one storm system bringing rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will run in the 60s most days and sunshine will look to return by the weekend on a consistent basis.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 40º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 63º.

