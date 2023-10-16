Susan Clark Junior High in Muscatine introduces ‘Don’t Quit Fitness Center’

By Larry Goodwin Jr.
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - You may have heard of Body by Jake or maybe even Big Brother Jake.

Jake Steinfeld, actor, fitness personality and entrepreneur was in Muscatine today for a special ribbon cutting.

Two schools in the greater Quad City area were selected to receive a $100,000 grant from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Council to build a new fitness center, one of those schools was Susan Clark Junior High in Muscatine, with those funds the ‘Don’t Quit Fitness Center’ was created.

Jake Steinfeld, the chairman of the NFGFC was a big part of the debut and celebration today and he said it was great to be in Muscatine and that he knew this school was a winner.

“It is so exciting to be here with the Muskies,” Steinfeld said. “After we saw their application, and watched the video, we knew this was a winning school, and they did not disappoint, I’ll just say, the teachers, the administrators, Mayor’s, Police Chiefs, the kids, just amazing.”

Jake would go on to mention there is no government funding here, there’s no taxpayer funding, this is all done with public and private partnerships with companies like the Amerigroup Foundation, Coca Cola, and Nike.

The other school in the area that was selected for this award was Aldo Leopold Intermediate in Burlington.

