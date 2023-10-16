Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A high speed police chase came to an end in Davenport Sunday afternoon, resulting in a multi-vehicle collision near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Brady St. According to state troopers, the chase began in Clinton County.

Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriffs Office, Clinton County Sheriffs Office and Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the incident shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Iowa State Patrol, the occupants of a Cadillac Sedan that was struck by the suspect sustained minor injuries and were treated at Genesis East. They were released from the hospital early Sunday evening.

The suspect was put in custody but was sent to the hospital to treat minor injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and booked at Scott County Jail.

According to one of the drivers involved in the collision, the suspect was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes before striking the Cadillac Sedan and crossing the median. He proceeded to strike another vehicle stopped at the traffic light.

Anthony Fort, 37, was charged with several offenses, including driving on wrong side of the highway, driving without a drivers license and speeding.

The Iowa State Patrol says they will be handling all charges and investigation.

