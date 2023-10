MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order has been issued in Milan for some residents.

According to a media release, due to a water main break, a boil order will be in effect for residents between 6th Street West to 5th Street East and 12th Avenue to 92nd Avenue.

Officials say all drinking water should be boiled for five minutes prior to use.

