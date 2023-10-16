Wapsi Valley Shop Hop

Wapsi Valley Shop Hop is Oct. 21-22
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Wapsi Valley Shop Hop is set to be held Oct. 21-22 in the communities of DeWitt, Park View, Eldridge, Donahue, and Calamus from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

It’s an opportunity for folks to participate in an exciting day of shopping and exploring the beautiful Wapsi Valley. Attendees can pick up a map and passport at any of the sponsors, follow the signs, and shop in the communities.

Consider that this offers a chance to discover hidden gems, unique products and wares, enjoy exclusive discounts, and indulge in delicious local treats along the way.

The Facebook event page with all the many details is here.

