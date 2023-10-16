DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Wapsi Valley Shop Hop is set to be held Oct. 21-22 in the communities of DeWitt, Park View, Eldridge, Donahue, and Calamus from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

It’s an opportunity for folks to participate in an exciting day of shopping and exploring the beautiful Wapsi Valley. Attendees can pick up a map and passport at any of the sponsors, follow the signs, and shop in the communities.

Consider that this offers a chance to discover hidden gems, unique products and wares, enjoy exclusive discounts, and indulge in delicious local treats along the way.

