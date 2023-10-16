YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley celebrates 165th anniversary of local community service

The top stories in the Quad Cities area Oct. 16.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley will be celebrating its 165th anniversary of local community service.

To celebrate and increase personal connections, Y-IMV officials say they’ll be waiving the joining fee for new members from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20.

“A lot has changed since 1858,” said Y-IMV President and CEO Brad Martell, “but the mission and goal of our Y is just about exactly the same.”

Y-IMV officials say the Y continues to be a volunteer-led nonprofit charity designed to strengthen the foundations of community. Although the past 50 years have seen the Y become well-known and highly-inclusive fitness facilities, the nonprofit mission continues a multi-faceted approach to community service.

The current momentum of the YMCA locally, the Bittner YMCA Dec. 2020, the North Scott Community YMCA, Dec. 2021, and The Landing Waterpark in Bettendorf, opening in 2024, continues to build upon the legacy of increasing healthy engagement for all people, Y-IMV officials said. The Rock Island YMCA, a branch of the Two Rivers YMCA in Moline, opening in Feb. 2023.

