1 injured in Jo Daivess Co. crash Tuesday

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Apple River woman was injured in a crash in Jo Davies County Tuesday moring, deputies say.

Jo Daviess County deputies responded to the area of W. Stagecoach Trail just east of NE Miner Road around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries and entrapment, according to a media release.

Cassandra Swift, 32, was driving westbound on Stagecoach Trial when a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old girl with a 13-year-old passenger was turning east onto Stagecoach Trail from a private drive, deputies said. Swift was not able to avoid the vehicle and crashed into the front driver’s side fender of the 16-year-old vehicle.

Swift’s vehicle was then pushed off the south side of Stagecoach Trail and stopped with the front end of the vehicle in the pond, deputies said.

Swift was unable to get out of the vehicle, and was helped by Scales Mound Fire Protection District, deputies said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Deputies said the 16-and 13-year-olds were cleared at the scene.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.