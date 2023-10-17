Camanche football heading to playoffs for 4th year in a row

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Camanche football team is heading to the playoffs for the 4th year in a row. Camanche will host West Burlington Notre Dame Friday in the Six Spotlight game.

“It means a lot, I’ve been putting in the work since freshman year when we saw that team go really far that’s been my goal to get to the postseason and win games in the postseason” said senior Bryce Buckley.

“We have expectations to go really far because we have a lot of people returning from last year and getting to the postseason is just getting close to our goal of going to the Dome, every team dreams of it” said senior Mark Sanders.

