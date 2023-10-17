Camanche football heading to playoffs for 4th year in a row

By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Camanche football team is heading to the playoffs for the 4th year in a row. Camanche will host West Burlington Notre Dame Friday in the Six Spotlight game.

“It means a lot, I’ve been putting in the work since freshman year when we saw that team go really far that’s been my goal to get to the postseason and win games in the postseason” said senior Bryce Buckley.

“We have expectations to go really far because we have a lot of people returning from last year and getting to the postseason is just getting close to our goal of going to the Dome, every team dreams of it” said senior Mark Sanders.

KWQC will be live in Camanche Friday night at 5:00 and 6:00 with pregame coverage.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl

Latest News

Crossover at Kinnick
Iowa women’s basketball team members, fans react to ‘Crossover at Kinnick’
Iowa's kid captain from LeClaire has incredible day in Wisconsin for Iowa game
Iowa’s kid captain from LeClaire makes trip to Madison to see Iowa’s win over Wisconsin
Amboy football
Local high school and college football: Oct. 14
Alleman boys' soccer advance to regional final
Alleman boys’ soccer advances to regional final