Central DeWitt beats Wahlert 28-17

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Central DeWitt football team beat Wahlert 28-17 Monday night to improve to 4-4 on the season. Senior running back Michael Cabrera rushed for two touchdowns in the win and senior quarterback Gus Pickup threw for one touchdown and rushed for another. The Sabers will look to earn a spot in the playoffs and finish the regular season with a win Friday at home against West Delaware.

