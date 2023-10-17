Central DeWitt beats Wahlert 28-17

By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Central DeWitt football team beat Wahlert 28-17 Monday night to improve to 4-4 on the season. Senior running back Michael Cabrera rushed for two touchdowns in the win and senior quarterback Gus Pickup threw for one touchdown and rushed for another. The Sabers will look to earn a spot in the playoffs and finish the regular season with a win Friday at home against West Delaware.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Marissa C. Padavich, 27, is charged with eluding, a Class C Felony, second-degree theft, a...
Troopers: Woman arrested after police chase in Scott Co.
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl

Latest News

Camanche football heading to playoffs for 4th consecutive year
Camanche football heading to playoffs for 4th year in a row
Crossover at Kinnick
Iowa women’s basketball team members, fans react to ‘Crossover at Kinnick’
Iowa's kid captain from LeClaire has incredible day in Wisconsin for Iowa game
Iowa’s kid captain from LeClaire makes trip to Madison to see Iowa’s win over Wisconsin
Amboy football
Local high school and college football: Oct. 14