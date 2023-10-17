COVID-19 vaccines available soon at Whiteside County Health Dept.

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 17.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department will begin offering the updated 2023-24 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only starting Wednesday.

Vaccines are available for children ages 6 months to 18 years old with Medicaid or who are uninsured. Vaccines are also available for all adults, including those with Medicaid, Medicare or private insurance coverage as well as uninsured adults eligible for free vaccine through the CDC’s Bridge Program.

COVID-19 vaccines were updated on Sept. 12 to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by circulating variants.

WCHD has not yet received vaccine for children with private insurance but said it is working directly with Moderna and hopes to be able to offer it soon.

To schedule an appointment, call the WCHD Immunizations at 815-626-2230 and choose option 3.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone aged 6 months and older be vaccinated for COVID-19. Most individuals who previously completed or started their vaccine series will simply need 1 dose of the updated 23-24 formula. Unvaccinated individuals will simply complete a series as normal.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

Latest News

A rash that comes from shingles can spread to the eyes
Doctor says shingles rash can spread to the eyes
breast cancer ribbon
Experts share important information to remember for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Vaccination
OSF Health Care explains importance of fall vaccinations
Respiratory illness season is nearing and The Rock Island County Health Department says getting...
Rock Island County says they are still waiting on COVID-19 vaccines