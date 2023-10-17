COVID-19 vaccines available soon at Whiteside County Health Dept.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department will begin offering the updated 2023-24 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only starting Wednesday.

Vaccines are available for children ages 6 months to 18 years old with Medicaid or who are uninsured. Vaccines are also available for all adults, including those with Medicaid, Medicare or private insurance coverage as well as uninsured adults eligible for free vaccine through the CDC’s Bridge Program.

COVID-19 vaccines were updated on Sept. 12 to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by circulating variants.

WCHD has not yet received vaccine for children with private insurance but said it is working directly with Moderna and hopes to be able to offer it soon.

To schedule an appointment, call the WCHD Immunizations at 815-626-2230 and choose option 3.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone aged 6 months and older be vaccinated for COVID-19. Most individuals who previously completed or started their vaccine series will simply need 1 dose of the updated 23-24 formula. Unvaccinated individuals will simply complete a series as normal.

