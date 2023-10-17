Deputies identify passenger in fatal Jo Daviess Co. crash

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 17.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County deputies have identified the passenger who died after a crash Friday, as 44-year-old Tanya M. Wills.

First responders were called to North Elizabeth and Scales Mound Road near West Rawlings Road in rural Scales Mound just after 8 a.m. Oct. 13, according to a media release from the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of a Dodge Dakota lost control on a curve and hit a guardrail, deputies said. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Jeremy Rehor, was taken to a Dubuque hospital for medical treatment.

According to deputies, the passenger, later identified as Wills, died.

The road was closed to traffic for several hours at the time and was then later reopened.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in Davenport, IA
Suspect in custody after police chase ends in Davenport
The man found guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020 was...
Henry Dinkins sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in death of Breasia Terrell
Happening in October Quad Cities.
Halloween, fall-themed events happening in October, Quad Cities
According to police, Tamula J. Ware was last seen getting into a Gold or Tan 2000–2005 Chevy...
Police looking for missing 14-year-old Hanover girl
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident

Latest News

Light rain is expected, followed by colder temperatures.
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a little rain Wednesday
Moderna COVID-19 vial before injection.
COVID-19 vaccines available soon at Whiteside County Health Dept.
The Freidhof family will retain the business and search for a smaller restaurant space to...
Ross’ Restaurant owners to retire after 50-years
Science behind frost formation.
Science behind frost formation