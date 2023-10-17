Deputies identify passenger in fatal Jo Daviess Co. crash

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County deputies have identified the passenger who died after a crash Friday, as 44-year-old Tanya M. Wills.

First responders were called to North Elizabeth and Scales Mound Road near West Rawlings Road in rural Scales Mound just after 8 a.m. Oct. 13, according to a media release from the Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of a Dodge Dakota lost control on a curve and hit a guardrail, deputies said. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Jeremy Rehor, was taken to a Dubuque hospital for medical treatment.

According to deputies, the passenger, later identified as Wills, died.

The road was closed to traffic for several hours at the time and was then later reopened.

