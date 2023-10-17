Jesse McCartney coming to Rhythm City Casino

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Oct. 17.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “How Do You Sleep?”, knowing Jesse McCartney is making a tour stop in Davenport at the beginning of 2024?

Jesse McCartney is coming to Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue, to perform in the Event Center on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m., according to a media release from a Rhythm City spokesperson. Tickets will be available online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $35, $5, $55, $60, and $65 plus applicable online, phone ticketing fee.

Rhythm City officials say a presale will happen on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m., after which tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.

If tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort, online, phone ticketing fees will be waived.

McCartney is known for hits like “How Do You Sleep?”, “Beautiful Soul”, “Right Where You Want Me”, “Leavin’”, and more. McCartney’s platinum, “Beautiful Soul” debuted in 2004, and in 2005 McCartney appeared as himself on the Disney Channel show ‘The Suite Life of Zach & Cody’.

McCartney also collaborated with T-Pain on the cross-genre banger “Body Language”.

Officials with Rhythm City added that when purchasing tickets it is not recommended to use a third party resale site. To securely purchase tickets to the event, Rhythm City says to purchase directly from their website or in person at The Market.

