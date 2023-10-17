Local women retires from Volunteer in Police Service program after 18 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After nearly 20 years of voluntary service Pat Bohanan has retired from the Davenport Police Department.

Pat is an original member of the departments volunteer program and has donated her time serving the Davenport Police Department for almost two decades.

Whether Pat was performing clerical work, working special events, conducting extra patrols or searching for missing persons she always had a positive attitude that was contagious to all.

During her time with Volunteer in Police Service program she talks about some of the work she did, events she covered and things she enjoyed.

“The first thing that I did was work with Parental Responsibility,” Bohanan said. “We would get the parents whose kids have acted up or did something and call them and tell them and then they would come for an interview and talk with a Sergeant, and I did that for quite a while.”

Throughout Pats 18 years with the department, she volunteered her time at different events including Cops and Cones and the departments Thanksgiving luncheon.

“A lot of people came for the cones,” Bohanan said. “And then they give them a tour of the of the police cars and that was fun, we sat in there with the with the kids or the adults and they enjoyed it, and we enjoyed it.”

“Thanksgiving dinners I’m going to really miss that,” Bohanan said. “We would go and serve the Police, the VIPS and any other volunteer that wanted to serve and they would bring the food in, the kids and adults would all sit at tables.”

Pat said its hard to believe 18 years have gone but said she has no regrets, she enjoyed it all and she is going to miss everyone she worked with.

“I enjoyed myself the whole 18 years and if I wasn’t so old now,” Bohanan said. “I would try to apply for where I was going but I’m sure they wouldn’t take me, but I enjoyed everything.”

“I really am going to miss everyone down at the Davenport Police Department,” Bohanan said. “From the Chief all the way down to the littlest Officer, and I’m really going to miss them terribly.”

When asked what the hardest thing about volunteering was, she said, ‘We had some scary things go on but when you work with a team that all works together, you don’t find yourself worrying about anything and because of that there wasn’t any hard parts at all.”

The Davenport Volunteers in Police Service program was launched in December of 2005, Pat Bohanan is one of the original ten volunteers who has been with the program since it launched.

