Man arrested in connection to September Relax Inn shooting that injured 1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in September at the Relax Inn that left one person injured.

Joseph Fitzgerald Dodd, 59, was arrested and booked in the Scott County Jail on Monday, Oct. 16, in connection to the shooting at Relax Inn and charged with assault while displaying a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury, according to an arrest affidavit.

The arrest affidavit states that on Sept. 17, Dodd, took a revolver and shot a victim in the back as the victim was leaving an altercation at the Relax Inn. Police say Dodd had the intent to injure, provoke fear, or anger in another person, and discharged a dangerous weapon, resulting in the victim sustaining serious injury, including a bruised lung, broken bones, and bleeding which created a substantial risk of death.

Additionally, according to the arrest affidavit, Dodd was also a convicted felon with multiple felony convictions, including escaping a peace officer, criminal damage of state property, and a felon failing to return from a furlough conviction on June 24, 2002.

The following stemmed from the investigation on Sept. 17, according to Davenport police.

Police say on Sept. 17, an altercation occurred between the victim and Dodd in the middle of the second floor hallway at the Relax Inn near the landing of the stairwell leading to the first floor.

During the altercation the victim began leaving down the stair well and was pursued by Dodd, police said. Then, Dodd took a revolver and fired one shot, hitting the victim. After which, Dodd ran.

The incident was witnessed by two additional people, according to police.

